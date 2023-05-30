NCCE charges Ghanaian children to uphold civic duties

Mr. Imurana Mohammed, Director of Programmes, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on Ghanaian children to love their country, uphold civic duties and practice what will make it clean, great and strong.

They asked them to keep the environment clean by not littering, be law abiding, respect diverse opinions, eschew violence by not fighting amongst themselves.

He was interacting with pupils of Saint Martins De Porres School at Dansoman, Accra to mark the school’s citizen week celebrations.

In an interview with the GNA on the sidelines of the activity, he said a list of activities, including engagement of the pupils on constitutional matters and civic duties to position them to uphold them, had been planned by the Commission.

He told the young people to respect diversity as “we belong to different ethnic, social status and religious backgrounds and the need to respect that as Ghanaians.”

The interaction was on the theme, “30 years of consolidating Democracy and National cohesion”: The role of the Ghanaian Child”.

Eight- year-old Zuria Zeva Zickson, a primary three pupil, said she has learnt not to perpetuate violence and retaliate when being met with same but report to appropriate channels.

Ten- year-old Mark Spencer, a class four pupil, learnt the need to pursue peace instead of violence. He further advised other pupils to ensure peace in their schools.

The National Commission of Civic Education is an independent non-partisan governance institution set up under Article 231 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the National Commission for Civic Education Act, 1993, Act 452 of the Parliament of Ghana.

The Commission works to promote and sustain democracy and inculcate in the Ghanaian citizenry, the awareness of their rights and obligations, through civic education.