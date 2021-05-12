Mrs Agnes Asantewaa Majisi, the Regional Programmes Officer of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Eastern Region, has charged youth activists to work together for national peace and cohesion.

She encouraged the youth to always endeavour to separate facts from fiction, do a proper analysis of issues and take positive decisions aimed at resolving disputes in the interest of peace.

Mrs Majisi was speaking at a workshop organised by the NCCE for political party youth activists in two separate districts – Asuogyaman and Atiwa East in the Eastern Region.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) supported the event held on the theme: “Empowering the youth to stand up for peace and national unity.”

The National Peace Council was described as a major collaborator in the activities aimed at educating young people on peace and tolerance as well as dangers inherent in being lured into secessionism.

Participants were taken through various topics, including grievance handling procedures and alternative dispute resolution.

Others included ‘Public Order Act, 1994(Act 491), Code of conduct for Political Parties/Roadmap to ending Political Party Vigilantism in Ghana.

Mrs Majisi urged the participants to stand up for peace and national unity, promote peace and the principle of peaceful resolution of conflict at all times.

Mr Albert Koomson, the Eastern Regional Secretary of National Peace Council, said the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party had signed Code of Conduct for political parties and a roadmap to ending political party vigilantism.

He said it was, therefore, imperative for members of the two parties to know the contents of the Code, and charged the youth activists to study the code of conduct beyond compliance, but share its content with other party colleagues.

He reminded the youth that the Vigilantism and related offences Act (999) provided for jail terms of 10 years for anyone who flouted it and admonished them to do well to steer away from breaking the law to avoid prison terms.

Event organizers mounted a film show on the civil war that erupted in the Eastern African country of Rwandan and also the war in South Sudan, a North African country.

In Rwanda and South Sudan people were killed and several others maimed, following devastating hostilities sparked by hate speech and intolerance.

The Eastern Region NCCE workshop featured representatives of political parties, the Ghana Police Service, artisanal groups, Muslim youth, Christian youth groups, teachers, national service personnel, media and heads of state departments.