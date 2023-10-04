NCCE commends citizens for peaceful Voter registration exercise

Mr. Samuel Atando Akolgo, the Garu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has commended Ghanaians for their interest in the electoral processes of the country.

He commended the citizens particularly for their cooperation and peaceful participation in the just-ended limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission, which lasted for 21 days.

Mr Akolgo gave the commendation through the Ghana News Agency after the NCCE in the Garu Districted visited the registration centre at the Electoral Commission’s office to monitor the exercise on last day of registration.

The Commission educated the citizens on the need to be enrolled onto the voters’ register, to help consolidate the democratic credentials of the country through participating in elections.

The District Director explained that despite the initial challenges and concerns raised, Ghanaians were able to ensure the registration was peaceful and successful.

“The exercise was successful and peaceful, and the Commission appreciates the participation of the citizenry in the exercise. We want to encourage citizens who have lost their voters’ card to take advantage of the window that had been opened by the EC from October 3, 2023,” he added.

At the end of the limited voter registration exercise, provisional statistics had revealed that the EC registered 2,965 persons comprising 1,345 males and 1,620 females in the Garu district.

Nine people’s registrations were however challenged.