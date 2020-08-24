The Gushegu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has completed its COVID-19 awareness and sensitisation campaign in the municipality.

The two phases, which covered June and July, were used to educate residents on the COVID-19 pandemic, management and preventive guidelines issued by the government and stakeholders.

The sensitisation targeted individuals and groups across the municipality.

They include chiefs and opinion leaders, faith-based organisations, women and youth groups, artisans, educational and health facilities, and market centres.

Mr Konlan Daniel Baminyan, the Gushegu Municipal Director of NCCE, who led the exercise, asked the people to abide by the preventive protocols.

Baminyan advised them to always wear face masks when they are at public places, wash their hands regularly with soap under running water, ensure physical distancing at all times, avoid overcrowded areas and sanitise their hands with alcohol-based sanitisers.

He encouraged them to avoid stigmatising COVID-19 patients and not to hide their status when they test positive for the virus.

Mr Baminyan expressed satisfaction with the adherence to the preventive guidelines.

“The sensitisation exercise has greatly impacted the attitude and behaviour of the people in the municipality as they take steps to ensure that they do not go against stipulated laws to check the spread of the COVID-19.”

The Residents appealed to government and benevolent organisations to supply face masks to stem the spread of the disease.