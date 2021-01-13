The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Wednesday condemned the military invasion of the Legislative Arm of Government during the election process of the Speaker of Parliament of the 8th Parliament.

“It was shocking when military personnel stormed Parliament,” a statement signed by Ms Josephine Nkrumah, NCCE Chairperson and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The NCCE said the increasing military presence in the democratic processes was a cause for concern and called for full-scale investigation and explanation to Ghanaians over the intrusion of the military in Parliament.

The statement urged Parliament to purge itself from this blemish by rendering an unqualified apology to Ghanaians and take steps to investigate why the military was deployed to invade the chamber.

The NCCE called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to join it to condemn this unconstitutional act in no uncertain terms.

It said despite the eventual compromise on the selection of Speaker, “it is our fervent hope that the raucous that characterized one of the most solemn events of the 8th Parliament remains the only blot in the life of this Parliament”.

The NCCE advised Members of the 8th Parliament to dialogue on issues to engender consensus building given the even split in seats to the two dominant parties in order to uphold the principles of serving the needs of Ghanaians at all times.

The NCCE reiterated the need for every Ghanaian to uphold the supremacy of the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution and respect state institutions in order to strengthen and enhance our democracy.