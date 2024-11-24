NCCE Condemns Wontumi FM Presenter for Spreading False Information About 2024 Elections

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has strongly condemned Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a presenter with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, for spreading false and misleading information regarding the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Asiedu was arrested on Saturday, November 23, 2024, for publishing false news, an offense under Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

In a viral video, Oheneba Nana Asiedu claimed that the large number of presidential aspirants in the 2024 elections would require the voting process to be split into two separate days. He alleged that voters would cast ballots for candidates numbered 1 to 7 on December 7, 2024, and that a later date would be set for the remaining candidates. These statements were widely shared and caused confusion among the public.

In a press release signed by its chairperson, Kathleen Addy, the NCCE described Asiedu’s claims as “false, misleading, and a dangerous form of disinformation intended to confuse the public and undermine the electoral process.” The Commission reaffirmed that the general elections would take place as scheduled on Saturday, December 7, 2024, with all presidential and parliamentary candidates appearing on a single ballot for voters to make their choice.

The NCCE emphasized the serious threat that disinformation poses to democracy and urged the public to verify election-related information through official sources before sharing it. The Commission also urged citizens to reject false narratives that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

Additionally, the NCCE commended the swift action taken by the Ghana Police Service in arresting the presenter and expressed confidence that the legal proceedings would serve as a deterrent to others who may attempt to spread disinformation in the lead-up to the elections.

In response to the growing concerns over misinformation, the NCCE announced plans to intensify its voter education campaigns across the country. The Commission aims to ensure that citizens are well-informed and prepared as the December 2024 elections approach.

Below is NCCE’s press statement.

DISINFORMATION THREATENS DEMOCRACY

The attention of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has been drawn to a video circulating on social media where one Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a presenter with a Kumasi-based radio and Television station is misinforming the general public about the election 2024.

The presenter is heard making claims that ‘the number of Presidential Aspirants for this year’s general election is many, and so the voting days have been scheduled separately for the aspirants. ‘ He claims there are two voting days: the first one for aspirants 1 to 7 and a later date for the remaining aspirants.

These statements are false and misleading and amongst to disinformation. The NCCE urges the general public to ignore the video and its content.

CORRECT INFORMATION

Officially, there is only one voting day for the election 2024. Saturday, 7th December 2024 is the day. Voting starts from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm for both Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates. All qualified Presidential Candidates in the December polls will be on one ballot, and the electorate will vote for their preferred candidate. The same goes for Parliamentary Aspirants.

The NCCE condemns such deliberate and orchestrated actions by some individuals, media personalities and political actors who spread fake news and mislead the general public.

The Commission entreats all to verify information before sharing.

Disinformation is a threat to democracy, and we must collectively reject it. The Commission will continue to intensify civic and voter education nationwide to empower citizens with knowledge even as we head to the December, 7 polls and beyond.

The National Commission for Civic Education commends the Ghana Police Service for its swift action in handling the matter. We are assured that the law will take its full course to deter others from taking such actions.