NCCE condoles with former President Kufuor   

Madam Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Monday led some officials of the Commission to commiserate with former President John Agyekum Kufuor on the passing of the former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

She described the former first family as a friend of the Commission and recalled how former President Kufuor used to invite officials of the Commission to his home.

“President Kufuor was and continues to be one of our greatest supporters. When he was President and even now, he is somebody we call on often. He gives us all the support that one could possibly get from a president and a former president, and we appreciate the relationship,” she said.

The NCCE Boss described the late former First Lady as “down to earth” and that she would forever remain in the heart and memories of Ghanaians.

Other dignitaries were also present to console the former President.

Notable amongst them was the Paramount Chief of the Akuapem Traditional Area, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.

He and his entourage donated hundred packs of mineral water, ten crates of beer and four bottles of aromatic schnapps to the family.

Clergymen from the Apostolic and Charismatic Council led by the Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of Action Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare, Perez Chapel International, Reverend Anyane Boadum of Jesus Generation Ministries, were also there.

Also present were members of Arise Ghana Youth.

The former first lady passed on in her home at Peduase in the Eastern Region on Sunday, October 01, 2023, at age 87.