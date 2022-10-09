NCCE Director urges Religious leaders to exhibit decency in their utterances

Mrs. Eugenia Obodai, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Christian leaders to be decent in their utterances in all activities.

She said the move, if embraced, would bring unity and sanity into the entire Ghanaian Christendom.

Mrs Obodai made the appeal in an address during the inauguration of a Christian religious group known as the ‘Concerned Senior Ministers Association’ at Akatsi in the Volta Region.

She said the Ministers had key duties to play as written in the Holy Bible and that, there was the need to adhere to those teachings without any form of misinformation or personal attacks.

On prophecies, Mrs. Obodai indicated that leaders must not be pushed to give prophecy if there was none “since it’s not compulsory to give prophecy if you do not have any.”

She said it is good to receive prophecy but that must not be the self-styled type.

Mrs Obodai further called for Christ-like utterances when preaching the gospel of Christ.