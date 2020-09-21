The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal secretariat of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organized a sensitization programme for residents of Antwikrom.

Addressing the community at a durbar, Mr Peter Dyaka, Municipal Director of the NCCE said the objective of the programme was to ensure duty bearers were accountable for their stewardship within the confines of the law.

He said the NCCE also intends to empower citizens to own developmental projects initiated by the Assembly in their respective communities.

The NCCE Municipal Director indicated that the event was sponsored by the European Union (EU ) and was one of NCCE’s flagship programmes.

Mr Dyaka added that NCCE would extend the education to more communities should they receive more funding.

Mr Ernest Jarbeng, Director, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)Tarkwa, emphasized that corruption has deprived many communities of basic socio-economic infrastructure.

use of corruption certain projects that communities must benefit are not forthcoming and even those who have the projects are not of the required quality” he explained.

Mr Jarbeng urged the public to fight corruption by reporting suspected cases of corruption to the appropriate institutions for investigation.

Madam Irene Anku Asare, Chief Environmental Health Officer, stressed the need to make handwashing with soap under running water a habit as it was one of the strongest protection against the COVID-19, and also advised the residents to keep their environment clean.