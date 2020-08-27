The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Bodi District Office in the Western North Region has held a Social Auditing Engagement to educate the people on how to solve developmental challenges within their communities.

The programme, which was held at Krayawkrom, a suburb of Bodi, was on the theme: “Citizens for Transparency and Accountability.”

Mr Emmanuel Awotwe, the District Director of NCCE, said the Commission’s role was to engage and educate the communities on policies and developmental projects to enable them to demand for accountability from duty bearers.

“We have to empower the community members to initiate strategies to remedy developmental challenges confronting the communities,” he added.

Mr Awotwe said the Commission was also to sensitise the people on the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan, which would empower them to monitor developmental projects in their communities and ensure value for money.

The community members mentioned inadequate educational infrastructure, roads and healthcare facilities as some of their challenges.