The Tamale Metropolitan Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a social auditing engagement programme to empower residents in the Datoyili community in the Northern region.

It is to enable the residents to hold duty bearers accountable in the implementation of development projects.

The exercise was also to assess and prioritise community needs and to influence the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) to develop an effective local development plan to meet their needs.

The programme was under the NCCE’s Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) with funding support from the European Union (EU).

It seeks to promote good governance by ensuring accountability and transparency in institutions.

Mr Imoro Tahiru, the Tamale Metropolitan Director of the NCCE, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise was an opportunity for residents to develop an interest about the Assembly’s development projects.

“This engagement also presents an avenue for the TaMA to address the community’s development deficits,” he said.

The NCCE Director said a committee would partner the NCCE to demand a response from the Assembly.

The committee would serve as a check on the Assembly’s readiness to address community concerns.

Alhaji Abdul-Razak Saani, the Northern Regional Director of the NCCE, encouraged the people to participate in the local governance process.

“We want you to be active participants in the development process and to hold duty bearers accountable at all stages of implementation,” he said.

Mr Inusah Iddrisu, the Northern Regional Senior Public Education Officer and Investigator at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), educated participants on the Whistleblower Act 2006.

He said the Act protects citizens, who speak out about corrupt practices.

He encouraged the residents to report corrupt practices in the community to the CHRAJ and appropriate institutions for action.

The community members identified inadequate water supply as the most pressing challenge in the area.