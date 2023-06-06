NCCE encourages students to be ambassadors of peace

Mr. Clement Donkor, New Juaben South Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged students to be peace ambassadors to create a conducive nation for all people.

Through various activities and programmes, NCCE aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills to promote a culture of peace, social justice, and equality in their communities.

They are also expected to uphold the values of respect, empathy, and inclusivity in all their interactions with others.

“As future leaders of the country, preach peace, eat peace, and drink peace. We are all one, and we must live peacefully with one another no matter the ethnicity we belong to,” he said.

Mr. Donkor was addressing over 50 Junior High School students from six schools within the Adweso Ghana Education Service Circuit in celebration of the annual citizenship week.

The theme for the celebration was “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy, Building National Cohesion; the Role of the Youth.”

The students were from the Adweso SDA Basic School, Trinity Presby Model, St. Dominic Basic Schools ‘A’ and ‘B’, Mile 50 M/A Basic School, and Koforidua M/A Basic School.

Mr. Donkor observed that the vision for every leader was to develop the country, therefore, students who represent the future generation should appreciate and uphold the values of the Constitution.

He noted some of the values to be peace, unity, and patriotism, adding, “We must love our country by putting our nation first no matter our differences.”

Ms. Shila Oye Larbi, the Headteacher of the Adweso SDA Basic School, noted that in championing the course to nurture the youth as future leaders, parents must not be left out.

“As they say, charity begins at home. Parents should be educated about instilling discipline in their children. This will help them to abide by the laws of the country, even the laws of the school,” she said.

Ms. Larbi indicated that children nurtured in the right way were able to fit in society no matter the challenges they face in the future, adding, “In school, we do our best to inculcate discipline in them.”