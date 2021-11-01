NCCE engages Ablekuma South community leaders on ensuring peace in municipality

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a stakeholders’ workshop with community leaders of the Ablekuma South Municipality to protect peace and security in the area.

The workshop formed part of a national Youth Activist Workshop on Secessionism and Violent Extremism programme developed by the Commission being rolled out through-out the country to safeguard peace and security in communities.

The programme offers the Commission the opportunity to meet community leaders to discuss measures to prevent secessionism and violence.

Mrs Lucille Annan, Greater Accra Regional Director of NCCE, said they hoped to strengthen peace and security in communities through the engagement with leaders in the Municipality.

She admonished the leaders to ensure there was peace always in their communities by educating their members, especially the youth, on avoiding activities and actions that may threaten their peace and security.

She called on the youth in the area not to allow themselves to be dragged into lawlessness and violence, saying, it would destroy their future.

Mrs Annan admonished the leaders on the need to use Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to solve all other issues aside criminal matters, adding that, it would save them time and money.

ASP David Joachim-Quanson, Crime Officer, Mamprobi District Police Office, advised communities to deepen their relationship with the police in ensuring peace and security.

He said they have an enhanced relationship with the Police, which would draw them closer the police and vice versa, and help them in fighting crime at the local level.

“You’re the community leaders, you know the community better than us. So, you forming a strong partnership with us would facilitate our work, that’s protecting lives and property,” he said.

Mr Joachim-Quanson sensitised them on the Public Order Act, particularly on the forming or engaging in vigilantism and the legal sanctions therein.

He entreated them to report to the police whenever they faced challenges, instead of taking the laws into their own hands.

Nii Ona Ni Ona 1, Youth Chief, Chorkor Traditional Area, commended the Commission for the event and promised to replicate the education at the local level for the public.

The leaders included; traditional, political, religious leaders, among others, who formed the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee of Municipality.

The committee which was established prior to the 2020 elections is to safeguard peace and security in the area.