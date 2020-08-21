The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a Social Audit engagement with Chiefs and people of the Kushiegu Electoral Area to sensitise them on the activities of the Assembly.

Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, the Yendi Municipal Director of the NCCE, who addressed the event at Pansiya, a farming community in the area, said participation in Assembly’s activities could help the people to contribute to development programmes.

The event was part of the Accountability and Rule of law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) of the NCCE to promote good governance, reduce corruption and improve on accountability.

Alhaji Alhassan said social auditing promoted community ownership of development projects and policies, increase awareness of operations of local government and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.

Mr Abdallah Ayaala, the Deputy Northern Regional Director of the NCCE, advised community members to develop action plans and to show interest in the execution of projects by the Assembly or government.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Ayaala advised the public to strictly adhere to the safety protocols to protect themselves and their families from the disease.

Mr Abass Yakubu, the Yendi Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, asked community members to adopt peaceful means to demand development projects from duty-bearers.

He urged the Assembly Members, the Unit Committees, Parent Teachers Associations, School Management Committees, Traditional rulers and other community members to unite to influence duty-bearers to meet their development needs.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, whose address was read on his behalf, said the Kushegu, Pansiya, Panduli, Chekohiya, Kpatogu and other communities would soon be connected to the national grid.

A nine-member Social Audit monitoring committee, which included a women leader, the community Chairman, the Assembly Member, Kushe-Na’s representative, the Youth Chairman, and representative of political parties was formed to monitor the implementation of the community action plan.

Meanwhile, the NCCE distributed 100 pieces of face masks and two boxes of hand sanitisers donated by the Yendi Municipal Assembly to the participants.