NCCE engages youth of Jasikan on violent extremism

The Jasikan National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged some selected youth activists from political and youth groups in the District on violent extremism.

It is geared towards educating and creating awareness on extremist activities, which lead to loss of lives and how security measures could be adopted to avert such activities in the country.

Monsignor Joseph Kofi Nsiah, Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Jasikan, noted that the number of casualties from countries where conflicts took place demanded the need for national cohesion and peaceful co-existence.

He said negative effects of conflicts affected national development as scarce resources were destroyed, adding that “what is sad about the situation is that quite often these scarce resources are put into attempts at bringing about peaceful settlement”.

The Vicar General said there was the need for citizens to eschew behaviours, which did not enhance peace, because peace opened doors of opportunities, enabled businesses to flourish and citizens to go about their daily activities.

Monsignor Nsiah identified land and chieftaincy disputes, exclusion from political process, corruption, political systems, marginalisation and ethnic diversity and division as some causes of wars and conflicts.

He said these causes were likely to result in turning back the clock of development, lack of social and basic amenities, vigilante groups, social vices including armed robbery.

The Vicar General called for the distribution of resources evenly, equal access to education, adequate remuneration of civil servants and creation of gainful employment for the youths.

“Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation” was the theme for the workshop.

Chief Inspector Eric Sarpong who spoke on behalf of Superintendent Michael Asiedu, Acting Jasikan Divisional Commander, urged the youth to always adhere to the Public Order Act anytime they wanted to express their grievances through any means under the Act.

He said they could be arrested and face the law when they acted against the provisions in the Act and called on them to be law abiding citizens.

Mr Rockson Gbande, Acting Director, Programmes, NCCE, noted that citizens especially the youth must be cautious and alert on detecting groups who used terrorist attacks as an option of resolving their problems.

He called on parents to keep close eyes on their children and especially how they used the internet and the kind of people they engaged on the internet.

Mr Gbande said the only way terrorist activities could flourish was when the youth had been given the chance since most of them became tools used to perpetrate such activities.

Mr Bright Calvin Badzie, Jasikan District Director, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), noted that although disputes could be settled under the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) method of resolving disputes, the parties must have trust in the mediator.

He said there was the need for people to know the steps and process involved in the ADR method of case settlements and know where they send their disputes for settlement.

Oheneba Apau Danquah who chaired the workshop, urged the youth to refrain from activities and acts that derailed efforts geared towards accelerated developments.

He called on the NCCE and stakeholders to support the Commission to engage the youth continuously on issues of national concern.

The participants in their resolutions pledged to ensure peace in their communities, do away with tribalism and other acts which will not advance national cohesion and peaceful co-existence.

Nana Afrim Darko, National Security Coordinator, Oti, noted that an effective security system and religious tolerance could lead to safety of citizens and national cohesion respectively urging the participants to stay away from ideas which would not contribute to the creation of a better Ghana.

The Security Coordinator said there was the need for the country’s security strategy to address issues such as economic, food, health, cyber and environmental security, which aimed at ensuring protection of the environment through afforestation instead of deforestation and stopping illegal mining.

Mr Stephen Mensah, Jasikan District Director, NCCE, noted that the Commission in collaboration with the National Security aimed at ensuring a common national cohesion and peaceful co-existence through the workshop.

He said it was time that necessary security mechanisms were put in place to prevent or bring to its barest minimum extremist activities while creating awareness on indicators that showed that the menace was gradually gaining ground in society.

Mr Mensah said the youth formed an integral part of ensuring peace and must be engaged in ensuring peace adding that the Commission would also engage communities as well as an inter-party dialogue committee.

Mr Clement Kwesi Tettey Mamadu, Acting Oti Regional Director of the Commission, urged the participants to adhere to the resolutions they made to ensure peaceful co-existence in their respective communities.