NCCE Facilitates Inter-Party Dialogue in North East Gonja District

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged stakeholders in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region to dialogue on ensuring violent free society, especially before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

Stakeholders, who were members of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), included representatives of political parties and security services, religious and traditional leaders as well as opinion leaders in the area.

The IPDC meeting was undertaken under the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism initiative implemented by the NCCE and funded by the European Union.

At the meeting at Kpalbe, participants were introduced to some legalities of elections, and what their rights and responsibilities were as citizens.

Madam Martha Bagbin, North East Gonja District Director, NCCE, speaking at the meeting, said it sought to promote responsible behaviour among citizens to prevent election-related violence.

Madam Bagbin said stakeholders, coming together for the dialogue, would significantly promote peace during the elections, adding it encouraged citizens to accept the results without violently contesting them.

She advised participants to refrain from making statements and actions that could incite violence during the electioneering period as well as avoid registering minors for voter identification cards.

She said, “The people we consider as stakeholders should be able to control community members so that they do not take actions that will affect the peace of society.”

Mr Joshua Yeboah, North East Gonja District Director, Electoral Commission, said every individual had a role to play in ensuring peace in the country and entreated the participants to be weary of the consequences to their actions.

He said, “we as the Electoral Commission, will play our part to ensure the processes are free and fair” urging citizens to resort to legal actions to address grievances rather than violence.”

Inspector Haruna Mohammed, Kpalbe Police Station Officer, described violence as a threat to the smooth functioning of society and called on the youth to reject violence.

He stated that women, children and the aged were vulnerable in times of crisis and should, therefore, be considered in any action taken at any time.

Participants raised concerns about drug abuse as a primary cause of violence among the youth.

In responding to their concerns, Mr Braimah Iddi, a traditional leader in the Kpalbe community, who chaired the meeting, urged parents and guardians to protect their wards against drugs.

He warned parents against registering minors solely for the purpose of voting for a particular candidate, emphasising that such registration could have long-term negative effects on the minors.