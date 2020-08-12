The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is to focus its public education campaign on environmental cleanliness to help keep public places clean and reduce viral loads on surfaces.

Among the target places for intensive public education by the Commission are the open markets, churches and mosques, shopping malls, financial institutions, business centres, lorry parks and others.

Mr Evans Kojo Nunoo, the Sekyere South District Director of NCCE, said the aim was to help promote a sustained clean environment in public places to reduce viral loads on surfaces, which could further spread the coronavirus in communities.

Speaking at a public education campaign at the Agona main market, he said environmental cleanliness was very critical in the fight against the spread of the virus.

The education campaign was part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP Phase III), which focuses on educating and sensitizing the local people on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO), “Environmental surfaces are more likely to be contaminated with the COVID-19 virus especially in the health-care settings where certain medical procedures are performed”.

Besides, WHO has clarified that community settings outside of health-care vicinities have been found vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission, particularly, publicly accessible buildings such as faith-based centres, banks and financial accessibility centres, open markets and shopping malls, transportation, and other business settings.

Mr Nunoo said the district campaign targeted at communities such as Agona, Bipoa, Tano Odumasi, Jamasi, Kona and Dawu, was part of Environmental Governance about the COVID–19 Sensitization Programme under the ARAP Phase III initiative.

It is being targeted at identifiable groups such as religious bodies, transport unions and operators, market operators, people living with disabilities, as well as other professional associations.

He said it was part of efforts to strengthen the government’s efforts at controlling the contraction and spread of the coronavirus disease in local communities.

Mr Nunoo urged people who operated in public places to constantly practice environmental cleanliness and hygienic procedures such as disinfection on their tables, chairs, toilets, washrooms, electronic gadgets, utensils and others, to help remove pathogens or significantly reduce coronavirus load on surfaces.

Ms. Cecilia Sarfowaa, the District Field Officer, urged the people to dispose-off their rubbish properly and desilt all gutters at regular intervals to reduce disease infections and contamination.

They should also observe all the preventive protocols to stay safe of the coronavirus.

There was the need for food vendors to also cover their foods and prevent people from touching them before buying since that could transmit diseases.

Madam Adjoa Foriwaa, the Agona main market queen, commended the NCCE and the government and partners for the education and urged her colleagues and the public to ensure a clean environment.