The Greater Accra Regional directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called for collective national efforts towards sustaining Ghana’s democracy.

The NCCE reminded Ghanaians not to lose sight of the processes that led to the country’s return to constitutional democracy.

“We must instil and promote unity and national cohesion as enshrined in Article 35 (5) of the Constitution.

“The Constitution enjoins the state to promote the integration of all peoples of Ghana and prohibit discrimination and prejudice on grounds of place of origin, circumstances of birth, ethnic origin, gender or religion, creed or other beliefs,” Mrs Lucille Hewlett Annan, NCCE Greater Accra Regional Director stated at the weekend.

Mrs Annan, who was speaking during engagement with pupils of Our Lady of Assumption 1&2 School at Tantra Hill to mark the 2021 National Annual Citizenship Week celebration which is on the theme: “We are one, Ghana first.”

She noted that as part of measures to ensure that Ghanaians are constantly vigilant and protect the Constitution, the NCCE initiated the project Citizenship Week marked alongside the National Constitution Week celebration.

The NCCE Director explained that the celebration focused on basic schools and was meant to inculcate in the pupils the values of citizenship and remind them of their responsibilities and the role they can play to build a strong, vibrant and democratic Ghana.

It also creates the platform where people in leadership positions and accomplished citizens interact and impart virtues of good citizenship into pupils across the country.

She said Ghana had made tremendous progress in democratic governance over the last two decades, which manifested in democratic dividend in the political landscape.

This progress is reflected in the conduct of periodic elections, peaceful power alternations between the political parties – respect for human rights, free media and a modicum of rule of law.

In addition to this, inclusive participation in governance has been a hallmark of Ghana’s democracy.

While these have contributed to relative political stability and economic development, existing and emerging security challenges threaten national peace and human security.

Mrs Annan identified notable existing threats as violence during and after the 2020 general elections, vigilantism, chieftaincy and ethnic clashes as well as the proliferation of arms.

“These challenges threaten the very strong fabric of the Ghanaian society,” she said.

The NCCE Director stressed the need for the state to take appropriate measures to foster a spirit of loyalty to Ghana that overrides sectional ethnic and other loyalties.

“As a people we are clothed with sovereignty. Sovereignty is an attribute of the state but exercised by the people through the government.”