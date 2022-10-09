NCCE holds 2022 Constitutional Quiz for GA Central

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organized a 2022 quiz competition dubbed, SMART Governor’s Challenge among some public and private schools in the Ga Central Municipality to help students appreciate the relevance of the 1992 Constitution.

Ms. Kathleen Addy, NCCE Chairperson, explained that the competition was part of a series of activities initiated by the commission to promote and sustain democracy.

It would inculcate in the Ghanaian citizenry the awareness of their rights and obligations through civic education.

Ms Addy said as part of its broad objectives, the Commission had targeted the youth to implant a sense of civic duty for national growth and development in them, create and sustain within the society the awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution as the fundamental law of the people of Ghana.

Ms Addy noted that the youth were the foundation of every nation and the NCCE was educating and encouraging the youth and the public to defend the Constitution against all forms of abuse and violation.

She said the competition was part of the NCCE Civic programme to promote active citizenship among students and enable them to sustain the country’s democracy.

” It’s important for citizenry to take interest in not only studying the provision of the 1992 Constitution, but understanding their rights, and objectivity to build the country,” she stated.

While commending the Ga Central Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom for their immense support, she called on other business entities to support the NCCE programme to enable them to work effectively.

Ms Mary Dagbah, the NCCE Ga Central Municipal Director, said the winning schools would have the opportunity to contest at the Zonal and advance to the regional level.

She encouraged the Patrons of Civic Education Clubs who prepared the children to continue the good work, adding that ‘We are all Winners as far as Ga Central Municipal is concerned”.

Mr. Mohammed Bashiru Kamara, Municipal Chief Executive, Ga Central Municipal Assembly, who graced the occasion, urged the participating schools to take the NCCE activities seriously.

He pledged his commitment and support to any developmental activity in the Municipality.