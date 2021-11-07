NCCE holds Inter-Party Dialogue at Chereponi

The Chereponi District Directorate of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee meeting for political parties amongst other stakeholders in the area to reignite dialogue among them to ensure peaceful coexistence.

The day’s meeting, held at Chereponi in the North East Region, was aimed at creating platforms for dialogue among political parties and other stakeholders on effective ways to identify early warning signals of extremist violence, community surveillance, and measures to counter radicalisation of the youth.

It was attended by representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, security agencies, Electoral Commission, faith-based organisations, people living with disability, youth groups, and women groups.

It formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project funded by the European Union to among others counter violent extremism in the country.

Alhaji Mohammed Saani, Chereponi District Director of NCCE, who spoke on violent extremism, expressed need for formation of watchdog groups in communities in the district to help check crime in the area.

Alhaji Saani emphasised that the presence of watchdog groups in the communities would be helpful in supporting the security services to timeously respond to threats in the communities to protect the people.

Participants expressed concerns about the porous nature of the country’s border with Togo at Chereponi, saying criminals could enter the country easily through it.

They called on the security services to enforce the laws without fear or favour to send signal that impunity would not be tolerated in the area.