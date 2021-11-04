NCCE holds Inter-Party Dialogue at Yunyoo

The Yunyoo-Nasuan District Directorate of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee meeting for political parties and other stakeholders in the area to ensure peaceful coexistence for national cohesion.

The day’s meeting, held at Yunyoo in the North East Region, was also to reinforce the role of political parties as key stakeholders for ensuring peace and security in the country as well as to reignite dialogue on inter and intra political party grievances handling procedures.

It was attended by representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, security agencies, Electoral Commission, faith-based organisations, people living with disabilities, youth groups and women groups.

It formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project funded by the European Union to among others counter violent extremism in the country.

Mr Alhassan Yidana, an officer from the National Investigations Bureau, Yunyoo-Nasuan District, spoke on violent extremism, emphasizing the need for community members to be alert and support the security services with information to help ensure peace in the area.

He touched on politics and governance and urged political parties to desist from violence during elections, saying violence was not the way through which a political party could win power but rather dialogue.

He, therefore, urged all political parties to put the country first in their actions to ensure national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

Mr Dramani Waris, Yunyoo-Nasuan District Director of the Electoral Commission, took participants through some of the causes of electoral violence and some hotspots in the district, urging the security services to be vigilant in those areas, especially during elections.

Participants pledged to share the lessons learned with members of their communities to ensure that all and sundry work to promote peaceful coexistence and development in their areas.