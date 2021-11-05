NCCE holds IPDC Meeting on national cohesion at Adeambra

The Western North Regional Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with support from the National Security Ministry, has organized an Inter–Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting at Adeambra in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Area.

Mr Awudu Dramani Sam, the Acting Western North Regional Director of the NCCE, said the meeting, was primarily aimed at ensuring peaceful co-existence in the area and society.

It was on the theme: “National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation in Governance.”

Mr Dramani Sam recounted the recent cases of armed robberies, theft and tensions at some border towns in the Region and across the country and said there was the urgent need to nip it in the bud to avoid unrest.

He urged the Security Agencies to vigorously implement the Vigilantism Law (Act 999), which banned all vigilante groups, especially political and land guards, to ensure a stable and peaceful society.

The NCCE Director, therefore, urged participants to eschew divisive tendencies which could compromise the peace of the Region and the country.

The Western North Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Michael Nkekesi, urged the public to have confidence and trust in the Police and to report suspicious characters and activities that could destabilize the nation for swift action.

He also urged youth groups to form community watchdogs and refrain from being used by some politicians to foment trouble.

Mr Laud Swanzy, Wiawso Municipal Director of the NCCE, took participants through a film, showing scenes of some upheavals that occurred in countries, including Nigeria and Liberia that resulted in civil wars for Ghanaians to draw lessons from them.

The meeting, which was chaired by Nana Samah, Chief of Adeambra, was attended by Representatives from political parties, religious, and youth groups, among others.

In a communiqué after the deliberations, participants pledged to avoid political, ethnic and religious vigilantism and secessionist activities and to ensure a safe and peaceful co-existence for the good of all Ghanaians.