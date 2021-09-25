NCCE holds workshop on violent extremism for youth at Zebilla

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a Youth Activist Engagement Workshop on curbing violent extremism in Zebilla, Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The workshop, which had support from the European Union (EU) aimed at promoting peace and national cohesion in the country.

It was on theme, “Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPREVSEC))”.

The Commission said it had identified the youth as the perpetuators of violence, with many of them being recruited to cause havoc as experienced in neighbouring countries that had been attacked by terrorists, and there was the need to equip young people with relevant information on violent extremism to enable them guard against being recruited for such acts.

Mr Muniru Alengah, the NCCE Bawku West District Director, said the broader theme of the Commission for this year was “We are one, Ghana first” and cautioned Ghanaians against groups that might wish to plunge the country into chaos.

“Groups such as the Invisible forces, Delta force and Azorka boys with their violent extremist actions in the past and present are likely to plunge the country into chaos if unchecked,” he stated.

Mr Elbazar Joachim, the Regional Head of Programmes of NCCE, emphasized that the reward of violence was nothing but destruction of properties and loss of lives especially the vulnerable in society and there was the need for the country’s peace not to be jeopardized.

“The reward of violence is humanly unbearable as violence in its extreme leads to the destruction of public properties and loss of lives as seen in our neighbouring countries that have been attacked by terrorist where women and children are mostly those killed.

“As youth, the future of this country is partly in our hands as we contribute largely in determining its peace and I entreat all of us to be agents of positive change in our various communities,” he appealed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jackson Kportufe, the Zebilla District Police Commander, admonished the youth to desist from being used as tools to cause mayhem and rather be productive by forming community watch groups to aid the police by providing timely information on crime.

Mr Kportufe who was speaking on the theme: “National Strategy and the National Framework for Countering Violent Extremism”, said activities of political party boys engaging in violent acts were not outlawed and there was the need for the youth to disassociate themselves from such.

Mr Imurana Mohammed, the National Head of Programmes of NCCE asserted that Civic Education was a collective responsibility and there was the need for all to be concerned.

“Civic education is a shared responsibility and there is the need for all Citizens to come together and shape our thinking and effort towards a better society we will be comfortable living in,” he added.