The Sissala East Municipal office of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has inaugurated an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) for the 2020 general elections to ensure peaceful and free and fair polls.

Representatives of political parties and Parliamentary Candidates, officials from the Electoral Commission (EC), Civil Society Organizations, Security services and the Media witnessed the inauguration.

Mr Hussein Eliasu, the Sissala East Municipal Director of the NCCE said the Commission decided to form the IPDC for stakeholders to share ideas to ensure the elections were held peacefully.

He said the principal objective or purpose of the Committee was to focus attention on the mediation and resolution of petty conflicts when they arise.

The newly constituted IPDC Executives included Pastor James Awini, Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Tumu as chairman.

The other members are Mr Abraham Signye, Executive Member at ASUDEV as vice-chairman, Mr Bernard Aasinna, a staff of the NCCE as secretary, Hajia Alima Bawah, Treasurer and EC Official Sissala East and Madam Baidau Mohammed, Director of CHRAJ as Organizer.

Pastor James Awini, the chairman of the committee, pledged to work closely with interested groups in the elections to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in December.