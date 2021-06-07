The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised pupils and students in more than 15 basic schools in the Sunyani Municipality to be nationalistic and law-abiding for a successful future.

Mr Peter Kwabena Gyasi, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the NCCE, gave the advice during an interaction on the theme: “We Are One, Ghana First,” to mark the regional celebration of the Commission’s annual Citizenship Week in Sunyani.

The celebration aimed to inculcate nationalistic values in the pupils and students to revere, for instance, the national anthem, national flag, coat of arms and protection of national property as well as the need to be respectful to their peers and the elderly.

Speaking at the Islamic Basic School at New Dormaa, a suburb of Sunyani, Mr Gyasi said growing with a deep sense of patriotism and hard work could guarantee them lucrative future careers.

He educated the school children on the importance of observing national and societal values, rules and regulations and developing the culture of communal spirit, which could help bring about holistic national development.

“As you aspire to become future leaders, we want to instil in you the communal spirit, coupled with protection of the environment for good hygiene and quality health,” he said.

Mr Gyasi said that would guide them to become responsible citizens and future national assets.

Other topics the Commission discussed in all the schools included drug abuse and its associated social vices and repercussions on the individual and socio-economic development.

The pupils and students were highly-motivated and expressed joy about the information received and appealed to the NCCE and the Ghana Education Service to collaborate for regular sensitisation to keep them abreast of national issues.

A class four pupil at the New Dormaa Islamic Basic School, Anolwa Bin Karim, said he understood the theme to mean: “If we are one people, we are supposed to live in peace and if there is peace, there will be development to portray the good name of Ghana”.