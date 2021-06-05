Citizenship Week

The Nanumba North Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged pupils from some basic schools in the Municipality as part of the 2021 Citizenship Week Celebration.

Mr Issahaku Mahamudu, Nanumba North Municipal Director of the NCCE, who addressed pupils at their various schools in the area as part of the celebration, said pupils had key roles to play to promote the country’s democratic gains, hence, the engagement.

Some of the basic schools engaged as part of the Citizenship Week Celebration in the Nanumba North Municipality included Yapalsi Junior High School (JHS), Bimbilla JHS, Presby JHS, Girls Model School JHS, Central ‘A’ JHS, Central ‘B’ JHS amongst others.

Mr Mahamudu advised the pupils to live in harmony with others in their communities to promote national unity and cohesion.

He also advised them to be patriotic, respect the country’s symbols and perform their duties as active citizens.

He emphasised that; “As citizens, we have to live in harmony with others, safeguard our environment, protect public property, respect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”

