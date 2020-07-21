The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has intensified education on the safety protocols of COVID-19, the on-going voter registration exercise and best environmental practices, in the Krowor Municipality.



The educational programme commenced on June 26, 2020 with community awareness creation through announcements for residents to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise which started nationwide on June 30 and expected to end on August 6, 2020.

Mrs Wilhelmina Nancy Adu-Asamoah, Krowor Municipal Director of the NCCE, told the Ghana News Agency that her outfit had so far carried out engagements with identifiable groups including People With Disabilities (PWDs), Churches, Junior and Senior High Schools, Dress Makers Association and the Akwantufuo Mma group.

Mrs Adu-Asamoah added that a total of 62 visits had been done by her outfil to registration centres where they educated residents on the need to adhere to the prescribed COVID-19 protocols.

She added that proper hand washing with soap under running water, use of alcohol based hand sanitizers, wearing of face masks and other hygienic measures must not be compromised as the virus was real and that everyone was at risk of contracting it.

The Krowor NCCE Director also advised the public against stigmatizing COVID-19 patients, saying finger pointing, name calling and rejection amounted to emotional abuse.

Mrs Adu-Asamoah cautioned nose mask vendors not to allow buyers to try the masks on before buying, explaining that doing so could transfer the virus from an infected person to an unsuspecting buyer, saying sellers must rather sort the masks in sizes and sell accordingly.

She advised the public not to buy food from vendors who did not have nose masks on while asking vendors not to also sell to recalcitrant customers who refuse to comply with the protocols.

Touching on environmental issues, she indicated that under NCCE’s Accountability, Rule of Law, and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP), residents were educated on the proper way to dispose their used nose masks.

She noted that the used mask must be shredded into pieces, tied in a polythene bag and thrown into a bin with cover to prevent children from having access to them as that could expose them to sicknesses.

She asked them to stop dumping refuse into gutters because it only led to the spread of diseases and flooding.

Mrs Adu-Asamoah said although the on-going education programme had so far been successful, some of the challenges her outfit faced included the lack of an official vehicle as she had to use her personal car to make those official rounds.

She added that some residents also believed that COVID-19 was not real therefore refusing to observe the stated protocols.

She therefore appealed to organizations and individuals within and outside the municipality to donate such items to the NCCE for onward distribution to vulnerable residents.

