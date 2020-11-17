The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified public education on political tolerance as the December polls get closer.

The Directorate in the last few weeks has extended its education to institutions including banks, police stations, and education directorates in the Kumasi Metropolis.

A team of officials of the NCCE led by the Deputy Regional Director, Mrs. Akua Zakaria has been taking education on political tolerance and COVID-19 safety protocols to shops, markets, homes, lorry stations, and information centres.

These form part of the Commission’s determination to sensitise the public on the need for a peaceful election and strict adherence to all safety protocols of COVID-19.

Mrs. Zakaria said the Constitution guaranteed every citizen of sound mind and above 18 years the right to vote and must exercise their franchise without any hindrance.

She further stated that the electorate had the right to vote for any political party of their choice and that it was important as citizens to respect each other’s decision to support a particular party.

She said political parties represented ideologies that they sought to govern the nation when given the mandate of the people, hence, joining any of them must not result in enmity between friends and families.

“There is no need for vigilantism and political violence due to differences in political ideologies in our body politics because the contests between the parties are all about improving the lives of the people”, she observed.

She called for peaceful coexistence to ensure a violent-free election to strengthen Ghana’s democracy for posterity.

On COVID-19, Mrs. Zakaria reminded the people that the virus was still in the country and urged them to continue to observe the safety protocols to halt the spread of the disease.