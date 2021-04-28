The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as part of its mandate to encourage constitutionalism, has rolled out series of activities to commemorate the 2021 Annual Constitution Week celebration.

The celebration of the Constitution Week essentially fulfills one of the Commission’s mandates to create and sustain awareness on the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution to deepen and sustain Ghana’s democracy.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), it said the NCCE had since 2001 celebrated the referendum day.

It said Ghanaians adopted the Constitution on April 28, 1992, as the fundamental law of the country.

Under the campaign dubbed: “Rally Round The GhConstitution,” the NCCE said it would vigorously engage citizens on Ghana’s Constitution and raise awareness about the need for everyone to be abreast with the Supreme Law of the land.

It also said the Commission through the celebration, would interact with the public, display civic messages on the duties of a citizen, intensify public education on constitutionalism and distribute copies of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana to the public to emphasise the importance of the Constitution as a living document in every facet of Ghanaian lives.

Article 3 of the 1992 Constitution encourages citizens to defend the 1992 Constitution against all forms of violation and abuse.

In line with that, the Commission said as part of lined up activities for the Constitution Week Celebration, it would engage security services and remind them of their legitimate duty to protect and uphold the tenets of the 1992 Constitution in their line of work.

The Commission’s 2021 Constitution Week celebration is on the theme, “We are One, Ghana First.”

In that regard, the NCCE reiterated the need for every Ghanaian to put Ghana First, rally around the Constitution, and defend the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana at all times.

“In our pursuit for liberty, equality of opportunity, and prosperity, we must make it our duty to understand these aspirations to further consolidate Ghana’s democracy.” the statement ended.