NCCE, Ministry of National Security engage youth on national cohesion

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with support from the Ministry of National Security, has organised a youth activism workshop for 200 youth across four Districts of the Western Region.

The workshop, according to Mr Justice Ennin, Regional Director of NCCE, was to open the youth to issues of violent extremism, terrorism and the importance of National Cohesion.

He said the youth had a critical role to play in protecting the peace of Ghana from any external influence hence the constant engagement.

In recent times, unemployment and social hardship have allowed many youths to engage in acts that were an affront to societal norms and growth and the NCCE believed that such tendencies might attract the youth to join forces with any extremist attack.

Some of the youth were worried that monies had to be paid before they could be employed, particularly in the security services.

Reverend Alex Donkoh, who spoke for the youth, urged the state to fix the many unemployed youths, create more alternative livelihoods opportunities to enhance life and living.

Captain Hansen Obu, the Regional Security Coordinator, took participants through the training session.

He urged them to be law-abiding, continue to pledge allegiance to the state and believe in state apparatus to make things better for the general good of all.

They were drawn from Ellembelle, Jomoro, Shama and Nzema East Districts