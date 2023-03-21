NCCE organises quiz on constitution in Obuasi

The Obuasi Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a quiz competition on the 1992 Constitution for basic schools as part of activities to mark 30 years of constitutional rule.

It also sought to make pupils appreciate the relevance of the Constitution while inculcating nationalism in them as they grow.

Jesus Cares International School emerged winners of the annual event after securing 36 points to beat Awurade Basa (29), BONSEC Standard School (27) and New Nsuta School (21) in that order.

The participating schools and contestants received certificates of participation and other prizes like exercise books, mathematical sets, and constitution games.

Ms. Jacqueline Mahu, a Senior Civic Education Officer, said the competition formed part of efforts by the NCCE to consolidate the democracy of the country.

She said the annual quiz had been adopted as a key strategy by the Commission to execute its core mandate which was to educate Ghanaians on the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution to engender civic consciousness among the citizens.

She lauded the Obuasi Municipal Assembly for sponsoring the competition and assured that her office would intensify education on the constitution, especially in schools to enable the pupils to appreciate the tenets of the constitution.

Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong, Odikro of Bogobiri who chaired the function, called for amendments to the 1992 Constitution, emphasizing that it had outlived its importance.

He said the constitution must take into consideration current circumstances pertaining in the country.

“We must consider job creation, maximising our natural resource usage, and improving agriculture in our new constitution. Again, emoluments given to Article 71 office holders must be reviewed,” he said.

He said there was a disconnect between the people and the system of governance and stressed the need to sensitise students on how the local government system operated.

Mrs. Hannah Fosu, a representative of the Obuasi Municipal Education Directorate, called for more of such quiz competitions to conscientise pupils on the need to acknowledge the importance of the 1992 constitution.

She said the Education Directorate would continue to partner the NCCE in organising such educational programmes.