The Ashaiman Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with support from European Union has organized a social auditing engagement at Tulaku to promote transparency and accountability.

The programme held on the theme, “Citizens for Transparency and Accountability” sought to promote community ownership and engagement of developmental projects and policies, as well as increase awareness of the operations of local government and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers or government agencies.

The event which formed part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti- Corruption Programme (ARAP) of the NCCE to promote good governance, reduce corruption and improve on accountability.

Mrs. Joana Ampomaa Nkansah, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Director, NCCE, appealed to technocrats at the various district assemblies to involve the electorates at the grassroots levels in the formulation of programmes, plans, projects and policies.

Mrs Nkansah said it was the responsibility of the NCCE to educate the public on their civic responsibility and civic rights.

She said good governance involved making decisions and implementing them in a manner that was participatory, consensus oriented, accountable, transparent, effective and efficient, as well as equitable, inclusive and guided by the rule of law.

She observed that good governance could be better realized when citizens got involved in the decision making process and hold officials accountable.

Mrs Nkansah remarked that citizens were obliged to help reduce corruption, promote accountability and effective implementation of developmental projects in compliance with rule of law by participating in policy making at the local level.

She asked residents to develop action plans and show interest in projects being executed by the assembly and government by finding out the cost, funding agencies and contractors on such projects.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Mrs Nkansah admonished the public to strictly adhere to safety protocols and other hygienic measures to protect themselves and their families.

She called on the members of the community, to ensure good sanitation practices in and around their homes.

Mrs. Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, Ashaiman Municipal NCCE Director, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, disclosed that, the social auditing engagement was launched in 2006 by the Commission to ensure that citizens held government accountable.

Mrs Badu reiterated the need for residents to be vigilant and monitor governmental projects, by getting involved in the projects and asking questions when needed.

She added that the engagement was not a one off thing in Tulaku because was the gateway to Ashaiman.

She said a six member-committee led by the assembly member for Nii Tetteh Amui Electoral Area which was inaugurated during the engagement, would do follow-ups on the implementation of projects especially, the construction of a public toilet for the community.