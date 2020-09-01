The Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro (under the AMA) office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with support from European Union on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the Abola Mantse’s Forecourt has organized a social auditing engagement for the residents of Abola and Tafo areas of the Ussher-Town community to promote transparency in the Kinka Electoral Area.

As part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti- Corruption Programme (ARAP) of the NCCE to promote good governance, reduce corruption and improve on accountability, the programme held on the theme, “Citizens for Transparency and Accountability” is sought to promote community ownership and engagement of developmental projects and policies, as well as increase awareness of the operations of local government and to empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers or government agencies.

The event which was chaired by Nii Ahene Nunoo III (The Abola Mantse and Atofotse of the Ga State) sworn in a five (5) – member committee chaired by Hon. Carlos Nii Ayaa Mankattah (the assemblyman for Kinka Electoral Area) to oversee a sanitation program the residents requested in order to solve their sanitation problems facing which most of the time brings fracas among the residents and to some extent among families within the community. The assemblyman assured the residents he was committed to work close to them in all aspect of development of which sanitation is the utmost.

The Chairman of the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro, Hon. Raymond Ntoana Tettey used the occasion to highlight some projects the government is undertaking in the community and assured the community that the doors of the sub-metro will always be opened for them and could walk in anytime if they don’t understand anything that involves the activities of the sub-metro especially in the areas of sanitation.

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye a prominent boxing promoter and an opinion leader in the community pleaded with the Sub-Metro Chairman asking that when residents develop interest in projects being executed by the assembly or government agencies within the community by wanting to find out the design, cost, funding agencies as well as the contractors etc., on such projects, the political players should not label them as an opposition members but it is a duty to ensure transparency and accountability from duty bearers who are accountable to the people of Ghana. He further humbly advised that there should always be a community engagement whenever the assembly or government wish to execute a project within the community, as such projects will be owned by the community and therefore makes it easy for the execution.

Mr. Gabriel Ofori, the Officer-In-Charge of the NCCE at the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro said it was the responsibility of the NCCE to educate the public on their civic responsibility and rights and so the participants should always participate in such events without politicizing it. He commended the residents for their cooperation when volunteers went round to take their opinions on the most pressing issues worrying them in the community and to consensually arrived at the sanitation program which he believed they will support the committee and cooperate with them to execute it successfully.