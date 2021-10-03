NCCE schools stakeholders in Ekumfi on National Cohesion

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has stated that peace is priceless and citizens must do everything within their power to protect the peace being enjoyed in the Country for continuous national development.

Mr. Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Deputy Central Regional Director of the Commission, made the call while addressing Youth Activists and stakeholders in Ekumfi District at a town hall meeting at Essarkyir.

The meeting, organized by Ekumfi Directorate of the Commission, under the theme “Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation” was supported by the Ministry of National Security and it is the second phase of a project the Commission is executing for national cohesion.

The programme, which was attended by representatives of civil society groups, the clergy, youth groups, Ghana Federation of Disability, market women, traditional rulers, and Assembly members was interspersed with film show that depicted the negative implications of violence, among others.

Alhaji Mohammed, stated that peace was a vital part in nation building and that development could only take place in the centre of unity, while violence stifled progress, adding that it was about time everyone contributed their quota to protect and sustain the peace the country was enjoying.

He further noted that the devastating impacts of secessionism and violent extremism in some countries in the sub-region, had affected their economy and development and as a nation, we must not sit down aloof for things to take us by surprise.

All must be vigilant, disassociate from bad people and also be bold to report questionable characters in communities to the security agencies.

Alhaji Mohammed, urged the government to ensure that the national cake was fairly distributed to promote national cohesion and good governance.

“Let us live in peace with each other, stand up for peace and be ambassadors of peace, wherever we find ourselves in the country,” he added.

Mrs. Cecilia Dam, Ekumfi NCCE Director, in her welcoming address, said the programme was to promote national cohesion and peaceful co-existence, especially at a time the country’s peace and security were being threatened.

She indicated that Ghana was a state with one people with a common goal, the reason it was important to do everything possible to weed out extremism, which was causing a lot of problems around the World.

“Violent extremism is a fundamental social problem and collective efforts is needed to encourage conversations between people and groups who do not share the world’s views, hence the decision of the Commission to collaborate with the Ministry of National security to appeal to the consciences of the Ghanaian youth on the need to embrace peace,” Mrs Dam added.

Among personalities at the programme who spoke on the topic were Mr. Nicholas Ofori Boateng, Central Regional NCCE Director, and Madam Joyce Affutu, Communication and Cooperate Affairs Director of the Commission.