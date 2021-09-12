NCCE schools youth activists in Gomoa and Awutu-Senya on national cohesion

Mrs Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on Ghanaians, particularly the youth to pursue national cohesion and inclusively participate in the governance process.

Madam Nkrumah, made the call while addressing separate workshops for selected Youth Activist in Gomoa West and Awutu-Senya East at Apam and Kasoa.

The workshop under the theme, “National Cohesion and inclusive participation; Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion”, was aimed at sensitizing youth activists to be ambassadors of peace and unity.

It was also to address secessionist activities, violent extremism and terrorism in some regions where secessionist activities were prevalent, particularly in some coastal and hotspot districts, which seem to have become a serious security threat to the nation.

That is the reason why, the NCCE was embarking on a project dubbed “We are One Ghana” concept with support from the Ministry of National Security, to reinforce the essence of national unity as a prerequisite to deepening our democracy, she indicated.

The NCCE Chairperson, stated that the engagement was also to encourage them to understand the importance of national cohesion, adding that if there was unity, there will be no need to talk about secessionists activities and other social vices against the State.

Activities of terrorism in nations that were greatly divided on ethnic, religious and particularly, political lines were as a result of disunity, she indicated.

She further stated that there was a growing political and religious intolerance as well as ethnocentrism that seemed to be engulfing society and ‘if care is not taken or we don’t find a way to build national cohesion, then it could put our democratic journey in danger”.

She stressed the need for all to see themselves as one people irrespective of one’s ethnicity, religious or political affiliation for national development and also to hold the flag of Ghana high.

Mrs Nkrumah informed the gathering that National Cohesion, was very important because development took place in an environment of peace and unity, but violence stifled progress and destabilize the peace and tranquillity.

She encouraged the youth to embrace peace, as there was only one Ghana and all must continue to go about their duties without hindrance, also to be able to contribute towards the total development of the Nation.

Mr. William Baffoe, Central Regional Coordinator of the National Security who briefed the youth at the various communities on Violent extremism and terrorism, enumerated marginalization, inequality, discrimination, persecution, the denial of rights as some of the factors of violence extremism.

He also took them through it preventive measures, including awareness creation, community surveillance and the formation of neighbourhood watch and patrols to avert possible signs of radicalization among the Youth.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr. Obiri Yeboah, Kasoa District Crime Officer, also took the participants at Kasoa through the Public Order ACT (ACT 491), vigilantism and related offences ACT 2019 (999), and Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) Mechanisms.

He urged them to see themselves as one people, be law abiding and to desist from indulging in acts which will not bring progress to their lives, and desist from any activity that will disturb the peace of the area.

Resource persons from the legal fraternity also sensitized the youth at Apam on the Public Order Act, Vigilantism and ADR Mechanism.