

The Karaga District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Northern Region has sensitised citizens in the district on the safety protocols of COVID-19. It also educated the Karaga community to avoid stigmatising suspected victims of the virus.

The education formed part of the first phase of the NCCE’s awareness raising campaign on COVID-19 to get citizens to adhere to the WHO safety protocols and government directives meant to respond to the pandemic among others.

The campaign was part of a collaboration between the NCCE, Government and the Ghana COVID-19 Trust Fund.

The NCCE, as part of the one month campaign, carried out series of sensitization activities targeted at civil society groups and community members including readers, transport operators, faith-based organizations, traditional authorities, staff of financial institutions, and youth groups among others.

Mr Mahama Osman, Karaga District Director of the NCCE, speaking to residents in the District, called for change in citizen’s perception about the disease that it existed only in the urban areas and urged them to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He called on the traditional and religious leaders to help ensure that their community members complied with the protocols and government directives, in going about their daily economic and social activities.

