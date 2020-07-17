The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified education on the COVID-19 safety protocols, targeting community/opinion leaders to champion the adherence of the public on the safety protocols.

In light of this, the NCCE is engaging chiefs, queen mothers, elders, opinion leaders, and youth groups on the need to observe all the protocols including the use of nose masks and how to properly dispose of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), hand washing and social distancing.

This was made known when the NCCE in the Eastern Region engaged stakeholders in Aboabo, a suburb of Koforidua, in a focus group discussion to educate them to understand the need for the protocols and why it must be observed.

Mrs Agnes Majisi, Programs Officer at NCCE, told the stakeholders that community spread of the coronavirus was on the rise because of poor observation of the protocols especially the social distancing and use of nose masks.

She said the use of nose masks and social distancing was very important because research had shown that some people were asymptomatic and do not show noticeable symptoms so spread the disease at a faster rate hence the need for people to protect themselves.

The programs officer also observed that polythene bags and sharing of mobile devices had also been identified as the fastest ways of spreading the disease and advised the public to sanitize their hands after touching or receiving such items from people.

Mr Augustine Bosrotsi, Deputy Eastern Regional Director NCCE, on his part said the government was doing everything possible to stop the spread of the disease, but the public had to complement that effort by adhering to all the guidelines.

He explained that the one-hour directive given by the government applies to all social gatherings and not only church services therefore citizens should limit long hour conversations and work within the hour, to stay safe.

