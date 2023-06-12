NCCE sensitises pupils in Old Tafo on importance of the 1992 Constitution

The Old Tafo Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to make conscious efforts to defend the 1992 Constitution as a civic responsibility.

The Directorate said it was the only way to promote democratic governance in the country and sustain the gains achieved for practising multi-party democracy in the last three decades.

The Directorate, which had been engaging pupils in selected basic schools in the Municipality as part of the annual Citizenship Week celebrations wants Ghanaians to do more to consolidate the successes of Constitutional rule.

About 41 basic schools in the Municipality have so far been engaged on the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The role of the Ghanaian Child.”

The Citizenship Week is celebrated annually by the Commission to highlight the benefits of constitutional democracy while reminding the citizenry of their civic responsibilities.

Mr. Suraka Saani, the Municipal Director of NCCE, underscored the importance of upholding constitutional democracy, which guaranteed the rights and freedoms of citizens.

This, he said, could be achieved by adhering to the tenets and principles of the Constitution as a people and make conscious efforts to keep insurgents away through vigilance.

He said it was important to inculcate high sense of nationalism and Ghanaian values in children to groom them into responsible citizens as a way of preparing them to take up the mantle of leadership in the near future.

Mr. Saani encouraged the pupils to be abreast with the contents of the Constitution to appreciate their responsibilities and what was expected of them in building a strong, vibrant and democratic nation.

He entreated them to be law abiding, respect authority and to take their studies seriously so they could achieve their career ambitions and contribute positively to national development.