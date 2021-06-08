The National Commission for Civic Education in the Ada East District has engaged 30 schools to remind them of their role and responsibilities in building a vibrant and democratic Ghana.

Mr Solomon Dzidzor Mensah, NCCE District Director said the celebration of the Citizenship Week focused on Basic Schools intending to instill values that would engender good character formation of the pupils.

He said the celebration of the week was also to sensitize the pupils on the need to put their collective sense of nationalism and patriotism foremost in everything they say or do.

Mr Mensah said the theme: “We are one, Ghana First,” was carefully selected to enjoin Ghanaians to promote integration and unity towards the achievement and sustenance of peaceful co-existence within the society.

The NCCE Director called on the students to ensure the protection of public properties including the chairs, tables among others.

He cautioned them to abstain from sexual activities and other unacceptable behaviours including and bad companies, drugs, alcoholism among others as that would jeopardize their lives.