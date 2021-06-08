The National Commission for Civic Education in the Ada East District has engaged 30 schools to remind them of their role and responsibilities in building a vibrant and democratic Ghana.

Mr Solomon Dzidzor Mensah, NCCE District Director said the celebration of the Citizenship Week focused on Basic Schools intending to instill values that would engender good character formation of the pupils.

He said the celebration of the week was also to sensitize the pupils on the need to put their collective sense of nationalism and patriotism foremost in everything they say or do.

Mr Mensah said the theme: “We are one, Ghana First,” was carefully selected to enjoin Ghanaians to promote integration and unity towards the achievement and sustenance of peaceful co-existence within the society.

The NCCE Director called on the students to ensure the protection of public properties including the chairs, tables among others.

He cautioned them to abstain from sexual activities and other unacceptable behaviours including and bad companies, drugs, alcoholism among others as that would jeopardize their lives.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous article1.6 billion tax evasion: Court adjourns case involving K.Ofori CEO, 3 others to July 8
Next articlePopulation and Housing Census necessary for effective planning – Alhaji Usman Ahmed
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here