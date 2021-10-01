NCCE sensitizes Ghanaians on terrorism threats

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has admonished Ghanaians to support efforts by the National Security Ministry to ward off threats of terrorism in the country.

They must report suspicious activities of groups and individuals to security agencies to avert a possible attack as a civic responsibility.

Mr. Mathew Agbenu, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Director of the NCCE who made the call, said with the recent surge in terrorist attacks in the West African Sub-Region, Ghanaians must be security conscious.

The Municipal Directorate of the NCCE has been engaging various identifiable groups in the Municipality on violent extremism, peaceful co-existence and national cohesion as part of a national campaign to sensitise citizens on the consequences of extremism and violence.

The campaign which is a collaboration between the NCCE and the National Security Ministry is funded by the European Union (EU).

Mr. Agbenu said maintaining national security and stability was a shared responsibility of all citizens and stressed the need for Ghanaians to cooperate with security agencies to protect the citizenry.

He said the work of the security agencies thrived on information and urged the public to volunteer timely information to them on any form of criminal activities in their communities.

He advised the youth to channel their energies towards productive ventures and stay away from activities that could disturb public peace and order and called on community leaders to promote political and religious tolerance, which had often been a source of conflict at the community level.