NCCE sensitizes Inter-Party Dialogue Committee on extremists’ activities

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitized and equip Inter-Party Dialogue Committees in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region with skills to enable them to stand against activities of extremist groups.

The sensitization is also intended to assist them to guard against being recruited to perpetuate violence on innocent people as threats of their activities continue to increase in neighboring countries.

The violent extremism and radicalism sensitization, which was organised by the NCCE in collaboration with the European Union (EU) brought together members from the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee comprising representatives of Political Parties, persons with disabilities, religious groups, Civil Society Organizations, the Electoral Commission, youth and women groups.

Speaking during the sensitization, Mr Luke Domelagr Wiedong, the Wa East District Director of NCCE, advised participants to always use dialogue and other peaceful means to address grievances other than the use of violence.

He indicated that, the country was governed by laws and that those who were not prepared to respect the laws of the land should be prepared for the consequences of their actions.

Mr. Wiedong noted that, “As a people, we certainly have our differences, but we should be able to manage them well and peacefully coexist with one another”.

He urged participants to be peace ambassadors and intensify public education with identifiable groups, especially the youth on the consequences of engaging in extremists activities.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Frank Adjei-Mintah, the Wa East District Police Commander, made a passionate appeal to participants to assist the Police Service by making information available on any suspicious characters to the Police for appropriate action, adding that security was a shared responsibility.

ASP Adjei-Mintah who took participants through the Public Order Act 1994 (Act 491) and the Vigilantism and related offences, Act 2019 (Act 999), advised participants to respect these laws and not to embrace lawlessness in drumming home their demands.

He mentioned that, citizens have the right to express their views through demonstrations but must do so in accordance with the law of the country.

He noted that rules and regulations governing demonstrations in the country were contained in the Public Order Act 1994 (Act 491) and must be followed strictly before the request is granted by the Police Service.

Touching on the Vigilantism and its related offences Act 2019 (Act 999), he challenged participants not to accept the invitation by self-seeking individuals to cause mayhem.

He warned that, anyone found guilty of this law would face imprisonment of not less than 10 years and not more than 15 years.

He identified the drivers of violent extremism and radicalism to include deprivation, mistrust, poverty, political and religious infighting, unresolved land and chieftaincy disputes, neglect, unemployment, among others.

Representatives of political parties pledged among other things to peacefully coexist and co-operate with security agencies by making available relevant information on people who took the law into their hands.