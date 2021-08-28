NCCE sensitizes personnel on tier two pensions

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a day’s sensitization workshop for personnel of the commission in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions on the Tier Two P Pension Scheme.

Discussions were centered on benefits and other investments of the tier two pensions, and general investment benefits.

Addressing the participants, Mr David Laate, the Relationship Officer of Petra, a pension trustee, said the trustee, authorized by the National Pension Regulatory Authority in 2012, managed the Commission’s pension.

“The security of contributors’ investment until their 60 years compulsory retirement age is a priority”, he said and underlined the need for strengthening the relationship between the contributors and the trustee.

Ms Doris Gbongbo, the Bono Regional Director of the NCCE advised the participants to go back and sensitize colleagues at their work places who did not benefit from the workshop.

Mr Justice Awittor, the NCCE’s Staff Union Divisional Chairman lauded the tier-two pension and expressed the hope that education on it would be intensified for employees to understand.