NCCE: Support security with information to fight crime

Madam Lucille Hewlett Annan, Greater Accra Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to be security conscious to aid the security personnel get credible information against crime.

Madam Annan said most Ghanaians were not security conscious because they feel nothing concerned them; “not all people who board public vehicles know the number plate of the vehicle and even the colour of the shirt the driver was wearing not to talk of the person sitting right beside them”.

Speaking at the NCCE Tema Metropolitan Office stakeholder engagement on empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation, Madam Annan urged the public to take note of at least the vehicle number of the public transport they pick.

She said “we must get a pen and paper and write down the car numbers of the cars we pick or take a picture of the car number and if nothing happens after we alight from the car, then we can proceed to delete it.

She stated that, landlords and landladies should do a proper investigation of the people that come to rent their apartments and not focus on the money they bring.

She also advised that Ghanaians be watchful of their neighbour’s when they go to work and report to the security when they see an unusual movement in the area.

Madam Annan said religious groupings should also be watchful when they go for their usual gatherings and keep an eye on people, they are seeing for the first time so that incase of any casualties, they can give vivid information to the security expects.

As part of its mandate to educate the public on important national issues and to create awareness on the rights and responsibilities of the Ghanaian citizenry, the NCCE with support from the Ministry of National Security has embarked on a series of community education and sensitization activities.

On the theme: “Empowering Ghanaians to Stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation”.

Madam Annan said the activities largely targeted the youth and citizens in districts of the Oti, Volta, parts of Bono East and Eastern regions, coastal districts of Greater Accra, Central, Western regions, and the border districts of Western North, Ahafo and Bono regions, and other hotspot communities and districts across the country.

She said the campaign had focused on the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491); the Vigilante and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999); the National Security Strategy, and the National Framework for Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism in Ghana.

She said the programme broadly seeks to promote national cohesion, peaceful co-existence, and countering extremist activities especially in the parts of the country where peace and security are under threat.

The Greater Accra NCCE Director said the Commission has created awareness on grievance handling procedures and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and stepped-up orientation on Patriotism and Nationalism as important elements of national cohesion.

“This is to engender active citizens’ participation in nation-building,” she said.