NCCE Teaches Civic Education Clubs In Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Birim South District has partnered with the National Ambulance Service to teach civic education clubs at Akyem Aduasa how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is an emergency procedure that involves rescue breathing and chest compressions to temporarily pump enough blood to an unconscious person’s brain until specialized treatment can be provided.

Madam Anita Montford, Assistant Civic Education Officer, NCCE, told the Ghana News Agency that the Commission was committed to helping club members, including students and the public, to adhere to cardiopulmonary resuscitation measures to reduce the number of people who die.

She educated members on their civic rights; urged them to defend the constitution against all forms of violations and cultivate the next generation of Ghanaians to be patriotic and good citizens.

Mr Arnold Nyomase, District Director of the National Ambulance Service, informed club members that when a person collapses, the first thing to do was try to wake up the person up to authenticate the person’s consciousness, and then check for breathing and pulse.

This, he said is to determine whether the patient has died or not was hypothermic, and after confirming the person’s consciousness, one had to dial 112 for the National Ambulance Service.

He explained that the carotid pulse, which is found under the chin near the unconscious person’s throat, should also be checked, and that if the carotid pulse is not beating, the person requires cardiopulmonary resuscitation to survive.

He said cardiac arrest, respiratory arrest, drowning, and suffocation, are some of the conditions that indicated that a person needs cardio pulmonary resuscitation.