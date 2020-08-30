The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), is to facilitate the implementation of developmental projects in Tulaku in the Ashaiman Municipality under its Social Auditing programme.

Miss Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, Ashaiman Municipal Director of the NCCE, said to ensure that communities in the Municipality received their fair share of development; her outfit had decided to choose one electoral area each year to concentrate on and push for the needed projects for them.

Miss Agyeiwaa indicated that even though the Social Auditing programme was launched in 2006, her outfit started the developmental project facilitation in 2019, stating that it was successful hence the decision to repeat it this year.

She said a Social Auditing Committee for the area had been formed after consultation with traditional leaders, unit committee members, the assemblyman and relevant stakeholders, noting that the committee would work with the Assembly to implement projects in the community.

She added that the NCCE would act as a facilitator between the Social Auditing Committee and the Assembly, saying a list of needs for the community would be identified, out of which the pressing ones would be immediately pushed for.

Explaining Social Auditing to the residents, she said it was aimed at empowering Ghanaians to demand accountability from government and public leaders such as assembly members and district chief executives of the various assemblies.

“We have to hold them accountable by asking what they used our taxes for, what planned projects have the assembly got for us, what has the budget officer budgeted for the communities, and were they able to achieve their targets in the previous year?”She added.

Mrs Joana Ampomaa Nkansah, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Director of NCCE, who was on monitoring duties in the Municipality, reiterated the need for citizens to hold their leaders accountable.

Mrs Nkansah urged the assembly to involve residents in decision making especially on the provision of developmental projects in their area and calles on locals to observe good environmental practices to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

This year’s Social Auditing programme which is on the theme; “Citizens for Transparency and Accountability” is aimed at promoting community ownership and engagement in developmental projects, and policies, as well as, increasing awareness and demand of accountability from leaders on the operations of local government.