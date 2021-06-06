NCCE Constitution

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to hold on to the positive values of the country to foster national unity and cohesion.

This, the Commission believed would promote patriotism, national pride and belongingness as well as devotion and service to the country.

Mrs. Florence Sackey, a Senior Civic Education Officer at the Cape Coast Metro of the NCCE made the call when she addressed Beauticians and Artisans in the Metropolis as part of the National Constitution week celebration.

This year’s Constitutional Week celebration is on the theme: “We are one, Ghana first” and place emphasis on patriotism, nationhood, unity, national cohesion, loyalty to the state and hard work as a shared positive value which engender good character development among the citizenry.

Calling for national unity, Mrs Sackey urged all to eschew ethnicity , religious and cultural biases that created division but instead, embrace democracy and be tolerance everyone’s views.

Explaining the essence of the Constitutionalism, Mrs Sackey indicated that it was not simply about the power structure of society, but also asked for a strong protection of the interest of citizens, civil rights as well as civil liberties, especially for the social minorities.

She also urged all to defend, protect and be abreast with the content of the Constitution at all times.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleMarriage remains critical to society-Rev Ayim
Next articleEllembelle Assembly to harness tourism to speed up development
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here