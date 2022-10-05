NCCE undertakes a clean-up exercise at Salaga market

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has undertaken a clean-up exercise at Salaga Market, Mamprobi Market and Chorkor lorry station in Accra Central as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and leading by example initiative.

The campaign dubbed “NCCE Clean-up Day”, was to clean and demonstrate to the public on environment sustainability.

They also educated the public on food consumption and disposal.

Mrs Kathleen Addy, chairperson for NCCE, who led the campaign told the Ghana News Agency that, it was the mandate of the Commission to demonstrate good citizenship, civic values and good sanitation practices which will enable good living and a clean country.

“We want to demonstrate to the public about what we always preach for the public to understand what environmental cleanliness is, she said.

She continued that “we all know such exercises have been going on, but humans as we are, we tend to forget things easily, so today we decided to reach out to citizens of Ghana to educate and advise them in keeping their environment clean.”

She added that, the Commission intends to make the campaign a consistent part of its programming to help curtail bad environmental practices.

Citizens should keep their environments clean at the community level, educate one another and be each others keeper to encourage clean environment, she advised.

“If the communities are clean, the cities will be clean, and if the cities are clean, the nation will be clean,” she added.

The clean-up exercise is to show how willing the Commission prioritizes clean sanitation and healthy living for citizens.

The clean-up exercise which was solely undertaken by the NCCE stuff, showcased some placards bearing messages on environmental governance to create awareness on the importance of keeping the environment clean.