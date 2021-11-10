NCCE urges Ghanaians to collectively protect communities

Madam Margret Konama, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has implored the citizenry to show interest in the security of their communities as a civic responsibility.

She said vigilance on the part of every citizen could go a long way to ward off criminal activities in communities for the collective benefit of society.

Speaking at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting organised by the Asante-Akim South Municipal Directorate of the NCCE, she entreated the youth to play a key role in the protection of communities.

The meeting, which was attended by stakeholders drawn from political parties, faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, persons with disabilities, media, youth groups and the Police, was to discuss the negative impact of violent extremism.

It formed part of a national campaign to promote peaceful co-existence and national cohesion being implemented by the NCCE in collaboration with the National Security Ministry with support from the European Union (EU).

Madam Konama called for peaceful co-existence, especially between political parties in the spirit of multi-party democracy as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

She said the Constitution abhorred one-party state and stressed the need for political parties to accept to live with each other peacefully and engage the citizenry on their programmes and policies and how they could impact their lives.

Mr Patrick Asare-Nelson, a Representative of the EU, said peace and security were vital to national development and urged the stakeholders to step up their vigilance to promote accelerated development.

He spoke of the need to put measures in place to pick up early warning signals of activities of extremist groups, who had become a global threat.

He said it would take vigilance and collective efforts to prevent violent extremism in neighbouring countries from spilling over to Ghana and called on the public to report suspicious characters to the appropriate authorities.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Isaac Kojo Otsin, the Municipal Police Commander, mentioned lack of trust in institutions, disrespect for civil liberties, social and economic exclusiveness, ethnic and religious tensions as some of the factors contributing to violence in the country.

He urged the public to be vigilant during large gatherings to be able to identify potential terrorists and alert the Police.

Mr Gaston Defoe, the Municipal Director of NCCE, said the Commission was leaving no stone unturned in engaging relevant stakeholders in the Municipality towards peace-building.

He said his outfit would continue to engage stakeholders to sustain peace in the Municipality and urged the participants to disseminate the message on violent extremism.