NCCE urges Ghanaians to protect country’s peace

The Western Regional Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Justice Ennin, has urged Ghanaians to protect and maintain the country’s peace.

He said Ghanaians needed to take a cue from the violent experiences of some neighbouring countries to protect the peace.

Addressing stakeholders in Tarkwa at an inter-party dialogue committee meeting, organized by the NCCE office in Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality, Mr Ennin urged political parties not to promote conflicts.

The meeting was on the theme: “Empowering Ghanaians to stand up for national cohesion and inclusive participation.”

Representatives from the Ghana Police Service, Electoral Commission, political parties, clergy, Imams, traditional authorities, Persons With Disabilities, market women and youth groups attended the meeting.

“Peace is essential in the development of every country and it’s a shared responsibility so I am appealing to all political parties to educate their members not to involve themselves in violence because that can affect the country’s progress,” Mr Ennin said.

He said NCCE would continue to intensify education and sensitization on peace-building and entreated the media to guard against false news and instead preach peace on their respective platforms.

Educating stakeholders on the Public Order Act 491, Chief Inspector Joseph Amoako Bossman, Head of Community Policing, Tarkwa Division, explained that the law required persons who wanted to organize any special events to notify the police of their intention not less than five days to the date of the special event.

He said the intention should be in writing and signed by the organizers of the event.

Chief Inspector Bossman said if the officer identified reasonable grounds to believe the special event could violate the rights and freedom of other persons, he could request the organizers to postpone or relocate the event, adding this should be done within 48 hours.

He said where the organizers failed to heed the directive, an application may be made by the police with any charge for an order to withhold the event on the proposed location or date.

The Head of Community Policing, Tarkwa Division emphasized that at any special event, any damage caused, the organizer or any other person found to be responsible for the damage would be held liable.

Chief Inspector Bossman, who is also the Officer in charge of Aboso police station, advised the public to strictly adhere to the Public Order Act to avoid court injunctions.

The stakeholders pledged to ensure peace, harmony and cohesion in the country.