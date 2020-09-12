Madam Josephine Nkrumah, the Chairperson, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on parents to inculcate societal norms and values in their children.

She said upholding the good moral values that the nation’s forebears left behind was necessary to advance and maintain the peace of the country and ensure rapid socio-economic development.

Madam Nkrumah, who was speaking at COVID-19 and Electoral sensitisation forum organised by the Asuogyaman District Office of the Commission at Asikuma in the Eastern Region, implored the youth to maintain the culture of respect for the elderly in the society.

She said any nation that failed to embrace peace would not make any meaningful progress, and therefore entreated the youth to avoid all forms of violence before, during and after the December 7 polls to ensure accelerated development.

The Chairperson advised members of the community, especially the youth, to be vigilant in observing all COVID-19 preventive protocols to protect themselves and the elderly.

She said the war against the pandemic was not over, therefore, “it is very important to constantly remind ourselves of its existence” and the collective effort that was required to surmount it.

She urged all citizens to join the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Francis Effah, one of the elders of the community, said it was difficult to correct certain behaviours of the youth in recent times, as they continued to cite “democracy and the tenets of Freedom and Justice as reasons for some of their bad actions.”

Ms Pearl Hilda Addo, Asuogyaman District Director of the Commission, said the lack of vehicles at the directorate since its establishment in 1994, was making operations difficult.

She, therefore, appealed to the Chairperson and government to help address the situation. Ms Addo expressed hope that the NCCE mandate would reflect on each member of the community in the District.